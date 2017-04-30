Woman Pinned in Rollover Accident in Summit Township - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Woman Pinned in Rollover Accident in Summit Township

Investigators are looking into what caused a rollover accident in Summit Township late Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Peach Street at the parking lot of Bob Evans restaurant.

A Jeep left tire tracks on Peach Street as it plowed over the median, into the parking lot, knocked down a stop sign and rolled over.

A woman in the vehicle was partially ejected through a window. Her legs were pinned under the vehicle.

The driver suffered minor injuries as well.

Rescuers took two people to UPMC Hamot Trauma Center for evaluation and treatment.

State Police at the scene say accident reconstruction specialists will try to figure out exactly what happened and why.

The accident bogged down traffic for a time.

