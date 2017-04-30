Car Plunges Down Ravine in Summit Township - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Car Plunges Down Ravine in Summit Township

Police and rescuers were called to an accident that sent a car down an embankment in Summit Township Sunday afternoon.

It sent a Pontiac Lemans plunging down a 10 foot ravine off Johnson Road between Cherry Street Extension and Old French Road around 4:30 p.m.

One person in the car suffered facial lacerations and lost consciousness.

Sources at the scene tell Erie News Now the driver was doing burnouts when he lost control, hit a tree and went down the embankment.

He managed to get himself out of the wreckage before emergency crews arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It appears a second person in the car was not seriously hurt.

The vehicle was heavily damaged. It had to be pulled out of the ravine.

