Hundreds March for Babies at Penn State Behrend

Tyler Lopus, 26, of Conneautville, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and DUI of a controlled substance.More >>
If you’ve been wondering when Erie’s bayfront will actually see some of the plans proposed come into fruition, one group is hoping soon. Erie Events have been planning to develop the Bayfront Place at the former GAF site.More >>
Police in Colorado say multiple people have been shot at a Walmart, where they say two people are dead.More >>
Mario Glover, 36, was arrested Wednesday at 9:50 a.m. in the 3300 block of Garland St. in Millcreek Township.More >>
Each week, Erie News Now teams up with the Erie County Sheriff's Office to help land wanted suspects behind bars.More >>
After over 470 days, the Union City School District has reached a contract agreement with teachers. The tentative agreement was reached on October 26th, and it was voted on by the board Thursday evening at a special meeting.More >>
