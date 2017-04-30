Hundreds March for Babies at Penn State Behrend

Hundreds of people got on their feet Sunday to march and help put an end to premature births in the March for Babies.

Teams comprised of companies, families and organizations joined together to raise money for the cause at Penn State Behrend.

The March of Dimes is an organization that raises money for research and preventing premature births and birth defects in children.

It is also about education and helping families while going through that difficult time.

"Those babies require a significant amount of care," said Dr. Michelle Wright, co-chair of the March for Babies. "If a normal newborn requires $5,000, they require $55,000, and that's one baby."

Last year, the Erie march raised more than $200,000.