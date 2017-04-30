Hundreds March for Babies at Penn State Behrend - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Hundreds March for Babies at Penn State Behrend

Posted: Updated:

Hundreds of people got on their feet Sunday to march and help put an end to premature births in the March for Babies.

Teams comprised of companies, families and organizations joined together to raise money for the cause at Penn State Behrend.

The March of Dimes is an organization that raises money for research and preventing premature births and birth defects in children.

It is also about education and helping families while going through that difficult time.

"Those babies require a significant amount of care," said Dr. Michelle Wright, co-chair of the March for Babies. "If a normal newborn requires $5,000, they require $55,000, and that's one baby."

Last year, the Erie march raised more than $200,000.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com