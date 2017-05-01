Dolwick Retires After 25 Years Leading Erie Junior Philharmonic

The young musicians of the Erie Junior Philharmonic orchestra gave their annual spring concert Sunday at Edinboro University Cole Auditorium, and they did it for the last time under the baton of artistic director and conductor Robert Dolwick.

After 25 years, Dolwick, also a longtime trumpet player in the Erie Philharmonic, is retiring from his work with the Junior Phil. The orchestra is a by audition group, that attracts some of the best young musicians in the tri-state region. Over his quarter century, Mr. Dolwick has easily worked with over 500 of the region's best student musicians, helping send some on their way to further music study at places as prestigious as the University of Rochester Eastman School of Music.

The brass and percussion also played a world premiere, Bayside Fanfare, commissioned in honor of Dolwick. It was composed by Air Force Captain Matthew Reese, a former Jr. Phil player himself.

Graduating seniors are traditionally honored at the spring concert, this year their conductor was honored along with them. Dolwick's wife, Erie Philharmonic violinist Brenda Dolwick called the concert and tribute touching. "It's wonderful because it came off so well, so many people enjoyed it. It's wonderful to see the respect that he has in the community and from the students from so many years coming back or talking to him or calling, they are all over the world and they all respect him and never forget the work he has done for this group," she said.

The Erie Junior Philharmonic ensembles will give their spring concerts at Hirt Auditorium in Blasco Library on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.