Union City School Students Protest Outside Administration Building

Over 100 students at the Union City Area School District took the pavement to peacefully protest. The students say they were protesting because of cuts to the history department classes, and the firing of one teacher.

Superintendent Dr. Sandra Myers says there was some confusion from the students on the classes being cut. She says they will still take 3 credits in the department, as the state requires.

Dr. Myers would not comment on the teacher the students say is being fired.

Regardless of the confusion, the students are still upset about the teacher.

"His teachings, his lessons is something that sticks with students throughout their whole lives. And I hope they just decide to listen to the students, for once,” says senior Riley Cross.

"I hope this gets the attention of the administration. Hopefully this gets the attention of the school board, show that we are not happy about this, that we did not want this, and hopefully they'll re-vote and reconsider,” says senior Alexis Webster.

Dr. Myers did say she was proud of the students for standing up for what they believe; however, they will be given an illegal absence for protesting.