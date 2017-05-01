Site Work Starts for Erie Insurance Expansion Project - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Site Work Starts for Erie Insurance Expansion Project

Posted: Updated:
Erie Insurance Project Erie Insurance Project

Site work has started on the $135 million Erie Insurance expansion project in downtown Erie.

Crews are now using heavy equipment to tear up pavement in the parking lot, where the seven store complex will be built.

The building will be nearly 350,000 square feet, and provide space for about 1200 employees.

The new complex will be linked by bridges and walkways to other company facilities and parking garages.

Company leaders say the expansion is needed because of continued growth.

