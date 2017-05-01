"Making a Murderer" Lawyers Speak in Erie for Law Day Event - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

"Making a Murderer" Lawyers Speak in Erie for Law Day Event

The lawyers featured in the popular Netflix series "Making a Murderer" told an Erie audience today that judicial system reforms are needed.

Lawyers Dean Strang and Jerome Buting spoke to a large law day crowd at the Erie Bayfront Convention Center.

They have written books and traveled around the world, talking about the series and their views on needed reforms.

Their ideas include independent crime labs to test evidence, more funding for public defenders, better screening of potential jurors about pre-trial publicity and the need for juvenile suspects to have a lawyer present when they are questioned by police.

They also say people need to get involved.

They say a first step is embracing jury duty.

Jerome Buting said, "If you get a jury service summons, respect that and do it. It is your duty as a citizen. It is not a root canal and most people find it rewarding."

The Erie County Bar Association presented several awards during the event including the Liberty Bell award to Erie Schools Superintendent Dr. Jay Badams.

The award honors a non lawyer for community service.

The Chancellor of the Bar award was presented to Christine McClure, and lawyer Matthew Lager received the Pro Bono award.

Upload your own image or video

