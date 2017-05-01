Coroner Sees Spike in Cocaine Overdose Deaths

We have just wrapped up the first quarter of the year, and there are some alarming numbers from the coroner's office.



They show we are on pace, for another record-breaking year, in terms of drug-related deaths in Erie county.



Erie News Now sat down with the Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, to take a closer look at the statistics.

What they show is, despite efforts to combat the opioid epidemic, the numbers of drug deaths continue to rise. In fact, Coroner Cook says he is now seeing several drugs deaths a day, "We're seeing at least one, if not two or three a day right now," said Cook.

Already this year, there have been 44 confirmed drugs deaths in Erie county, Coroner Cook says that number is expected to surpass 60, when blood tests come back.

And that's just in the first four months of this year.

There were 95 drug deaths the entire year in 2016, so we're well on par to see a record number again this year.

What else is surprising, heroin deaths are on the decline, while cocaine-related deaths are now on the rise.

Of the 44 drug deaths in Erie county so far this year, 11 of them have been from cocaine, laced with Fentanyl, "We're seeing a lot of cocaine, very little heroin right now, but the big killer is still the Fentanyl, and the Fentanyl is not affected by Narcan. If there's a small amount in the system Narcan may help, but essentially Narcan does not work on Fentanyl," said Cook.

So drug deaths continue to rise, despite efforts to combat the opioid epidemic. Cook says he doesn't claim to know the answers to stop the trend, of such a complex issue, "There are no easy answers to this, but throwing money at this is not going to make a difference, forcing police and everybody else to carry Narcan is not the answer to it, I think the only answer is going to require a wholesale change in our society," said Cook.