Families Inquiring About Moving From Erie School District

There is concern that a building consolidation plan, scheduled to begin in August, may make people move from the Erie School District. But, it looks like the exodus has already started.

The plan calls for four high schools to be whittled down to two. Middle schools would be rearranged, and two elementary schools would be closed. It's not just surrounding school districts that some Erie parents have been calling. They also are calling their realtors to inquire about moving to property outside of the city.



Shane Murray is the superintendent of the Iroquois School District, a neighboring district to the east. He says his district offices has been receiving calls from Erie parents who want to know if Iroquois takes tuition students, which they do not. He says district employees, who live in the city, are permitted to send their kids to Iroquois, and some of them are already enrolling those students for next year.



Realtors are seeing a lot of interest from families with children, inquiring about property outside of the city. Bidding wars are taking place. A home on a corner lot in Wesleyville was listed for only a half day, and was gobbled up by a family from Erie. The owners had two bids immediately, and they canceled nine appointments to see the house the following day. Julie Abele, of Coldwell Banker Real Estate, arranged the sale.

"Very few people are moving into the (Iroquois) district that aren't dealing with trying to find a good school," she said.

Dr. Jay Badams, Erie School Superintendent, says the consolidation plan will bring an improvement, not a decline, to the quality of education at Erie's Public Schools. He wants parents to keep their trust in the district.

"I would hope that our parents would reserve judgment, and let us do the work, and see what we offer. Our hope is that we retain a number of them, and those that leave, we hope they come back," he said.



Badams says administrators will be busy marketing the district, and the changes, during the remaining weeks of the school year.