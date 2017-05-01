Criminal Case for Montrice Bolden Moving Forward - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Criminal Case for Montrice Bolden Moving Forward

Posted: Updated:

Erie News Now is learning the criminal case of Montrice Bolden is moving forward. a trial for the Erie man is now set for August.  This comes after his caught on camera arrest back in June of last year outside of an East Erie bar. 
    The arrest raised questions on "if" city police used excessive force. Officers involved in the physical arrest, seen in the parking lot of TJ's Traffic Jam, were later cleared of any possible wrongdoing following an internal investigation, announced just a few weeks ago. 
    Cops allege that Bolden flicked a lit marijuana cigarette at them, and tried to disarm an officer, which was not caught on camera. 
    Bolden's attorney says his client suffered several injuries to his body that he is still dealing with. 
    The criminal case, involving charges filed against Bolden has been delayed several times. 
     We learned there's a motion to suppress evidence which will be discussed  August 8th, one year after the city addressed the controversial video. Jury selection scheduled for August 14th.  ## 

