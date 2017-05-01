Severe Weather in Northwestern Pennsylvania Floods Roadways, Traps Driver

Heavy rain floods intersection at West 18th and Raspberry in the city of Erie.

Car stuck in high water on Interchange Road in Millcreek Township.

Severe weather brought heavy rain that flooded several roads, even requiring a rescue near the Millcreek Mall.

First responders were called to Interchange Road between Peach Street and Edinboro Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday for a driver trapped in high water.

At one point, the water reportedly reached the bottom of the vehicle's windows.

With help, the driver was able to get out okay.

Interchange Road has since reopened.

In the City of Erie, the heavy rain also flooded the intersection at West 18th and Liberty, as well as several underpasses.

The high water made several roads nearly impassable.

People are reminded not to drive through flooded roadways.