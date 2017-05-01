Severe Weather in Northwestern Pennsylvania Floods Roadways, Tra - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Severe Weather in Northwestern Pennsylvania Floods Roadways, Traps Driver

Posted: Updated:
Car stuck in high water on Interchange Road in Millcreek Township. Car stuck in high water on Interchange Road in Millcreek Township.
Heavy rain floods intersection at West 18th and Raspberry in the city of Erie. Heavy rain floods intersection at West 18th and Raspberry in the city of Erie.

Severe weather brought heavy rain that flooded several roads, even requiring a rescue near the Millcreek Mall.

First responders were called to Interchange Road between Peach Street and Edinboro Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday for a driver trapped in high water.

At one point, the water reportedly reached the bottom of the vehicle's windows.

With help, the driver was able to get out okay.

Interchange Road has since reopened.

In the City of Erie, the heavy rain also flooded the intersection at West 18th and Liberty, as well as several underpasses.

The high water made several roads nearly impassable.

People are reminded not to drive through flooded roadways.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com