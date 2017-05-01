Erie Firefighter Applications Available

The Erie Fire Chief is looking for new firefighters to grow his department. This week, applications can be picked up at Erie City Hall. The department was organized in 1871. Right now, updated training and improving technology is part of process to help provide 24-hour protection to the city of Erie. Anyone interested can pick up an application now through Friday, May 5 in Room 300 at city hall between the hours of 9am and 4pm. Notarized applications, with a $50-dollar fee need turned in by Friday, May 12th. Written exams will be July 8. ###