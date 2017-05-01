Partially Collapsed Waterford Building to be Restored - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Partially Collapsed Waterford Building to be Restored

Posted: Updated:

For Brian Coburn and his family, the past two months have been filled with uncertainty.

On March 1, the former Joe’s Auto Part store in Waterford partially collapsed, sending chunks of concrete onto his business, Adeline’s Attic, which has been closed ever since.

"We weren't sure if they were going to have to tear it down, whether it was just going to be kind of sitting in limbo,” said Coburn.  “If it was sitting in limbo long enough, we'd probably have to move because we only had so much insurance to cover us not being open.

After the former Joe’s Auto Parts building was evaluated by inspectors, it initially was going to be torn down.

However, Jesse Fiske Sr. of Fiske Building Maintenance and Restorations in Waterford, has purchased the building.

Fiske wouldn't release any financial information on the sale, but he tells Erie News Now that he plans to fully restore the building.

It’s also unclear exactly how the building will be utilized.

Meanwhile, Adeline's Attic is set to re-open on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

