Monday's Storm Causes Heavy Damage Across Area

A little after 2:30 p.m., a home along the 13,000 block of Flatts Road in between Waterford and Mill Village, was cut in half, by a large Sycamore tree. Residents in the area said they heard heavy wind and rain around the same time.

One of the home owners was home at the time, but luckily in a back room, and was uninjured. A family friend of the couple says it is believed their one cat died.

Their neighbors also had a tree fall, damaging their shed and porch furniture. Many trees around the home were uprooted or snapped.

Around the corner, on Wheelertown Road, a shed and the camper housed inside, were destroyed. Metal from the shed was not only found around the yard, but strewn across a field a few hundred yards away. A telephone pole was snapped in half on the property.

Along the edge, near French Creek, dozens of trees were heavily damaged. The couple was home at the time, both uninjured, the man was inside the barn, and the woman in the home. While she was in the office, two windows blew out from the pressure.

Not all the storm damage was a one-time occurrence. For homeowner Adam Forne, and his neighbors, flash flooding or heavy rains brings flooding problems along Arcadia Avenue in Millcreek Township.

Forne said the rains flood their yards, and even garages and basements at times. He claims it began two years ago, when the township filled their trenches and replaced the storm drains. He's called the township many times, and said he's told to be patient.

Monday afternoon, a township engineer stopped by and told him what he believed to be the problem, that the pipes are low and get backed up. Forne said when he was asked what could be done, he wasn't really given any answer.

"Every time it rains we have to stand there and just wonder what's going to get ruined. It's not fair, I mean we didn't have these problems before, we shouldn't have them now," said Forne.

As the rainy weather continues, if you happen to come across any weather related damage, be sure to contact the appropriate authorities.