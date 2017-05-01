Over 100 Fire Fighters Battle the Loss of the Trillium Lodge - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Over 100 Fire Fighters Battle the Loss of the Trillium Lodge

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. -

In Chautauqua County, fire fighters battle a fire that they believe was started by lightning.

Crews were out responding to power lines down from the storm, when they got the call of a fire at the Trillium Lodge in Cherry Creek, Ny.

The fire began just before 6:00 p.m., and crews are still working to put it out!
Over 100 fire fighters are at the scene representing 14 fire departments.

Fortunately, nobody was injured.

Although it is suspected the fire was the result of a lightning strike, experts will continue to investigate to determine the cause once the fire is put out.
       

Fire Chief, Terry Sheldon, told Erie News Now, how the loss of this restaurant is effecting the community. Community members also told us, they hope the owners will be able to rebuild.

The Trillium Lodge is known for their banquet hall for wedding receptions and big parties, and also for their wings.

