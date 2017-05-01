"Trump signs" make a comeback for May primary election

It looks like those giant political yard signs from last fall's presidential campaign are making a comeback.

The 4-foot x 8-foot campaign signs for then-candidate Donald Trump have inspired signs for local races throughout Erie County, popping up all over the area just two weeks before Election Day.

"There are more large signs than ever, and I think there are more small signs," said Verel Salmon, Erie County Republican Party chairman.

"If you can get the large wooden signs out, that shows you've got a pretty strong campaign that's well-funded," said Bill Cole, Erie County Democratic Party chairman.

Candidates in all different political races are using them, both Republicans and Democrats alike.

"They're always looking at what can be a better mousetrap, what's a better way to get attention," said Salmon.

And like those giant Trump signs, these signs also come with a giant price tag by the time you factor in the lumber and the labor.

"Large signs can cost as much as $350-$500 by themselves, and you have to find a place to put them too," said Cole.

When it comes to those campaign signs, bigger isn't always better. Owners of a local print shop say those smaller signs can have a bigger impact.

"It's a strategy for getting a quantity, increasing the number of signs showing out there," said Patrick Deck, owner of DeSantis Signs, 540 W. 18th St., Erie, one of the region's largest print shops for political signs.

Deck said his company alone has made more than 100 of those 4-by-8 feet signs for the May 16th municipal primary election.

"(Compared to) spending the $600-$700 to buy a billboard, they can do these as a fraction of a cost and they have the same effectiveness," he said of the giant campaign signs.

And with the clock ticking, Deck says this is the week voters will begin seeing the most signs -- big or small.

"There's no way of ignoring the significance of those signs," Deck said.