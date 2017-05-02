Very Stormy Monday will be Followed by Unseasonably Cool, Occasionally Damp Week

FORECAST:

Monday night will remain mostly cloudy, and some spotty rain showers will occur. Overnight lows will drop to 49 degrees in Erie. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool with occasional rain showers and an active breeze from the southwest. Highs will struggle to 52 degrees, which is about 10° below average.



Small Craft Advisories are in effect on Lake Erie through Tuesday.



STORM RECAP:

Aggressive thunderstorms produced damaging wind in many areas on Monday afternoon as a strong cold front pushed east across the area. We received more than 40 reports of wind damage across northwest Pennsylvania and far western New York.



Here are a few of the more significant reports:

- House destroyed after winds brought a huge tree down in Mill Village. A camper and shed were also destroyed nearby

- Funnel Cloud was reported over Crosby, McKean County

- A 78 mph wind gust was measured at Sinclairville, New York.

- Ping pong ball size hail was reported in Marienville.

... and dozens of reports of trees and wires down...



Top rain reports, from the past 36 hours:

- East Springfield: 1.25"

- Presque Isle: 1.22"

- Dunkirk, NY: 1.16"

- Erie: 1.10"

- Bradford: 1.09"

- Endeavor: 1.00"



RECORD RECAP:

- Even though Sunday remained cool in Erie, Bradford managed to reach a high of 81 degrees, breaking a record high for April 30. The previous record high in Bradford was 80, from April 30, 1962.

- Erie's 1.10" of rain on Monday broke the daily rainfall record for May 1st. The previous record in Erie was 0.92" from May 1, 1972.



APRIL RECAP

- Last month was Erie's 3rd warmest April on record, with a mean monthly temperature of 52.4 degrees. This was 5.3 degrees above average. Only April of 1921 and 1878 were warmer.

- Precipitation was near normal, with 3.38" falling. This was only 0.05" above average.

- 0.5" of snow fell in April at the Erie International Airport.



Stay dry on Tuesday, as scattered showers will be in the area. - Geoff Cornish



