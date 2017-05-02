Erie News Now Visits Georgia

Erie News Now’s General Manager and Reporter Sierra Tufts took a trip to Georgia, and no, it wasn’t the Peach State. They took a trip around the world to the country through IREX’s Georgian Media Partnership Program.

"GMPP Program has been running in Georgia since 2010, with the funding through the US state department, through the US Embassy here in Tbilisi, Georgia,” says Maya Mateshvili, senior program officer at IREX Georgia.

The program partners U.S. TV stations with Georgian ones to learn more from one another. Pam and Sierra shared ideas about selling commercials, website enhancements, and advice on news programs.

This is Pam’s fourth trip to Georgia through the program. This time she is at Palitra Media.

"Well, when they first contacted us to work with Georgia, we thought we were coming to help them, but we're finding that they're helping us, too,” she says.

Pam says that they’re able to see the Georgian sales and news approach, and use those techniques back in Erie.

In March, Palitra’s TV and radio anchor, Emma Tukhiashvili, made a visit to Erie News Now.

"I left for the US with absolute readiness to receive new experiences knowledge and apply everything as much as possible,” she says.

She learned to be more relaxed during her broadcasts and says the GMPP is very helpful for her, and anyone else with a job in media.

"I always said that you can get information about a specific country, location, or organization, but until you go somewhere and see everything with your own eyes, you learn more than what you read and hear,” she explains.

No matter if the work is being done in the U.S., or in Georgia, both companies have the same goal, expanding. The conversations don’t stop in a sales meeting or the news studio.

"Usually these exchange visits are life changing experiences, and I'm very happy that mostly these work-relations continue to grow into friendships,” explains Maya.

"In the state of the world right now, we need as many friends and allies as we can have. And it goes both ways,” says Pam.

Maya also says Freedom of Speech and a strong media are the cornerstone of Democracy, something equally important in Georgia, and the United States.

The relationship will continue as staff from Palitra Media will be coming to Erie News Now in June.