Emlenton Man Killed in Venango County Crash

A fatal crash in Venango County Monday has claimed the life of an Emlenton man.

It happened around 1:09 p.m. on Cranberry Rockland Road in Cranberry Township.

State Police say Harold Burke, 85, was driving north when the 2006 Chrysler Town and Country left the west side of the road, sheered off a utility pole and rolled onto its roof.

The Venango County Coroner pronounced Burke dead at the scene.

A passenger - Joanne Burke, 81, of Emlenton - was taken to UPMC for treatment of moderate injuries, according to troopers.

The van suffered heavy damage.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the vehicle to leave the road.

