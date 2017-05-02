Mayoral Candidates Prepare for Final Two Weeks of Campaign - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Mayoral Candidates Prepare for Final Two Weeks of Campaign

Posted: Updated:

The primary election is now just two weeks away, with much of the attention on the high profile race for Erie mayor.

Nine candidates are in the race including seven democrats and two republicans.

Experts say many voters do not begin to pay attention until election day approaches.

And with so many candidates there are probably even more undecided voters than in a typical contest.

So you are now seeing more television commercials and social media efforts to try to reach those voters.

And because a low turnout is likely in a non-presidential year, few votes may decide the races.

So experts say in the final two weeks, there will be a major focus on making sure supporters get out and vote.

Dr. Joe Morris of Mercyhurst University said, "Some of the most intense activity occurs at the very end of the campaign, the get out the vote effort is incredibly important, finding those undecided voters is important. there is going to be no rest for the candidates or the volunteers in the coming weeks."

