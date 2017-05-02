Community Members Say Riverside Inn Fire is a 'Devastating Loss'

All that is left are memories, after flames overnight tore through the historic Riverside Inn, in Cambridge Springs.

Firefighters spent hours trying to extinguish the flames, but it was not enough to save the business.

The iconic and beloved Riverside Inn has been reduced to rubble, a place that held so many wonderful memories to so many people.

The first calls came in around 1:00 Tuesday morning, for reports of a fire in the kitchen of the Riverside Inn.

The flames spread quickly through the 129-year old wooden structure, volunteer fire fighters from every department in the area responded to fight the intense flames.

The fire had a good start when fire crews arrived on scene, and the age and size of the structure made it nearly impossible to save the buildings.

A dozen hotel guests and 3 employees got out safely.

The Riverside Inn is on the national registry of historic places and attracted visitors from across the country.

Many people turned out throughout the day Tuesday, many in tears, as they watched their memories go up in smoke, "I was here Friday night with friends, we had a good time, socializing, reminiscing, like we always do when we come here," said Scott Muckinhaupt of Cambridge Springs. "I would have never thought when I walked out those doors on Friday night, it would be the last time I walked out the doors of the riverside hotel and never be able to return again," Muckinhaupt continued.

Like many Cambridge Springs residents, Muckinhaupt worked at the Riverside Inn starting when he was just 12 years old, doing odd jobs, then on to summer employment when he got older.

And while the building held a lot of wonderful memories, he says the loss will have an impact on the entire community, "It's a huge historical landmark in Cambridge Springs and and it's the anchor of Cambridge Springs' business community, as far as bringing people to our community to shop in our little shops, and do business here, and it's going to devastate the community," said Muckinhaupt.

The Riverside Inn was host to so many weddings, reunions, festivals, and so much more.

Brenda Evans performed at the theater at the Riverside Inn in the 1980's, loved it so much, she went on to own it from 2010-2014, "There are a lot of memories," said Evans. "But it's mainly about the people of Cambridge Springs and what they're going to lose now. We employed so many of them, most of the staff is from Cambridge Springs local, and now there's no jobs," Evans said through tears.

There were 1,200 reservations for their upcoming mother's day brunch. And many upcoming wedding receptions and other panned events will now have to be altered, following Tuesday's devastating fire.