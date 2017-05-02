Testing Election Software

Erie County election workers today began carefully checking the software and the 550 electronic voting machines that will be used during the primary election on May 16.

Basically test elections are run to be sure the equipment is working properly.

Election managers say accuracy is critical to ensure the voting process is fair.

Clerk of Elections Doug Smith said, "This is another check for us to show that our machines are in fact secure, that they are working as they should, and people can do into election day and after election day being confident in the results."