Testing Election Software - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Testing Election Software

Posted: Updated:
Testing Election Software Testing Election Software

Erie County election workers today began carefully checking the software and the 550 electronic voting machines that will be used during the primary election on May 16.

Basically test elections are run to be sure the equipment is working properly.

Election managers say accuracy is critical to ensure the voting process is fair.

Clerk of Elections Doug Smith said, "This is another check for us to show that our machines are in fact secure, that they are working as they should, and people can do into election day and after election day being confident in the results."

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com