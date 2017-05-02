Millcreek Eyesore Being Renovated; Another Property Causes Concern

Renovations are taking place at a longtime, neglected, eyesore in Millcreek. But, at the same time, township supervisors are concerned about a newly vacated property.

The former Get-Go gas station and convenient store site at 26th and Peninsula Drive remains vacant .It closed in early March and there's been no action at that intersection since. Township Supervisor John Groh says Millcreek does not need another vacant gas station. He called Giant Eagle, the company that operated the station, and urged corporate officials to keep it open. He was told the business was not profitable.



The property now sits idle. The gas pumps have been removed. Groh is hoping that another business moves in soon, and the site does not sit vacant for too long.

There's good news is on 12th and Powell. A former eyesore of a gas station is finally being renovated. Erie Developer Greg Rubino purchased the site at an auction last November, after it was abandoned and neglected for ten years. The building now has new wiring and insulation, and is getting a new roof, and new plumbing.

Rubino says many businesses have shown interest in leasing the property once the renovations are completed. He says the businesses include those in the food industry and health industry, also hair salons and barber shops.



