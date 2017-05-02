Fire Safety Improvements Needed at The Highlands at Edinboro University

Multiple inspections at The Highlands housing complex at Edinboro University have uncovered construction and design issues that need to be corrected to enhance safety in case of a fire or other emergency.

Erie News Now did some digging after receiving tips about the problems. Edinboro officials confirmed that they are taking steps to improve fire ratings, sprinklers, and stairwell exits. University communications director Jeff Hileman emphasized that students are not in imminent danger. "Edinboro University is absolutely committed to the safety of our students and everyone else who uses our campus and the first thing that we did when we took ownership of the Highlands residential complex last September was to do a safety inspection," Hileman said.

The Highlands are an important part of Edinboro University housing. The eight four-story buildings are home to 16-hundred Boro students. The flaws include inconsistent fire or burn ratings, especially in stairwells. Some walls that should have two layers of drywall were built with only one. Some stairwells don't have as many sprinkler heads as others, and a lack of fire doors could make exits unclear if students need to evacuate from emergency staircases.

The university is accepting bids for an estimated $3-million of repair work to start in July. "It's open for bids right now for some work in the stairwells of the eight Highlands buildings," Hileman said. "The work includes installation of some fire doors at the ends of some hallways to adapt the design to make sure that it's clear students know where they need to leave the building in case of it needs to be evacuated. There are also some inconsistencies in the fire rating of the stairwells and that's being corrected with the replacement of door frames and doors and some fire rated paint that will be applied to the interior and exterior walls of the stairwells," he added.

Edinboro conducted an inspection of The Highlands last fall, when it took control of the complex from the university foundation. After an anonymous tip to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, they sent their own inspectors to The Highlands in January. "It was my understanding that someone did anonymously contact the Department of Labor and Industry, when they came in they did not find that there were imminent concerns for safety here, and they have also approved the plans for the changes that we're going to be making this summer," Hileman said.

Work will begin in July when students are on summer break, and completed if necessary over the winter break.