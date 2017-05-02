McDowell Academic Decathlon Team Ranks Third in Nation

Some congratulations are in order for the Academic Decathlon/Academic Sports League Team at McDowell. The team placed third in the nation in the online national large school competition. The team in Millcreek is led by Teacher Daniel Andrzejczak and includes students Ben Fugate, Jensen Bendig, Dave Wang, Hunter Mott, Wolfgang Mueller, Tyler Lyons, Rachel Flanagan, Hannah Silbaugh, Kohl Kellogg.

Sixteen teams competed but a team from California and another from Texas edged out the McDowell Trojans. ###