Energy Drink Study Reports Dangerous Changes to Heart's Electrical Activity

Energy drinks can give you that boost in your day, but a new study published in the American Heart Association Journal compared normal caffeine to an energy drink on a young adult's heart. They found more dangerous changes to the heart's electrical activity with the energy drink.

"The effects can range from palpitations, your heart's racing- skipping beats because of an arrhythmia, an abnormal heart rhythm, to a rise in blood pressure," explained Dr. Madhurmeet Singh, a Cardiac Electro-Physiologist at UPMC Hamot.

Dr. Singh said young adults aren't the only ones with these side effects, they're just more likely to drink energy drinks. He believes they are dangerous because of the additives.

"Drinks are not necessarily regulated by the FDA, and tend to have a lot of additives in it, which are either not tested or not tested adequately, and a lot of times we don't know what quantity these additives are being added to these drinks," explained Dr. Singh.

But once the heart is effected, the whole body is effected. Not only when working out, but in day-to-day activities.

"Your heart is at work all the time. There is so many different things going on cardiovascularly for your heart to stay on tempo with what you're doing," explained Matt Pribonic, Owner of IRock, Fitness U, Level Red Boxing and Iron Empire.

It may be hard to cut out energy drinks, but experts say eating healthy will go a long way in giving you the energy you're body needs.

"When the nutrition is cleaned up, you actually feel a high from good nutrition and regular exercise just like you would if you took a high dose of caffeine or something lie that. But the high that you get from eating and living properly, doesn't wear off," said Pribonic.

If you do need that boost of energy, Dr. Singh said avoid energy drinks, drink a cup or two of coffee or tea or better yet, water and smoothies.

This study was led by researchers at U.S.A.F Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base and published in 'Journal of the American Heart Association.'