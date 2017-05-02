Meadville Man Missing - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Meadville Man Missing

Posted: Updated:
MEADVILLE, Pa. -

A sister is looking for help to find her missing brother.

Norman Rossey Jr. has been missing since April 15th. He just turned 29 years on April 23rd.

Meadville police have been on the case searching for Rossey since April 20th; so far with very little luck.

The family is asking, if anyone knows any information on the whereabouts of Rossey, to notify police.

