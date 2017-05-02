Painting for Parkinson's - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Painting for Parkinson's

Posted: Updated:

People showed off their creative side Tuesday night, and all for a good cause. 

HealthSouth Erie teamed up with Parkinson's Partners of Northwest Pennsylvania to hold a fundraiser.

About 20 people came out to Cocktails and Color in Millcreek Square for a night of cocktails, painting and fun.

Proceeds went to the Parkinson's Partners which serves Parkinson's patients and their families in the community. 
 

