Tornadoes Confirmed from Monday Afternoon in McKean and Elk Counties

Three tornadoes have been confirmed, from Monday's round of severe thunderstorms, in McKean and Elk Counties. National Weather Service Meteorologists from the State College office toured the damage and determined that 3 tornadoes, each EF-1 intensity, touched down. Two were in northern Elk County, near Dahoga, and Twin Lakes around 4:08 PM. At least some of the damage in this area suggests 110 mph winds.



Eleven minutes later, another EF-1 touched down east of Custer City, McKean County. This one did extensive damage to mature trees at the Penn Hills Golf Course, during its three-quarter mile track. The path width was 50 yards, and the maximum wind speed with this tornado was 90 mph.

(Officials from the NWS in Cleveland believe the damage in Mill Village was due to straight-line winds.)



Top rain totals:

- East Springfield: 2.10"

- Franklin: 1.85"

- Tionesta: 1.69"

- Fredonia, NY: 1.62"

- Dunkirk, NY: 1.62"

- Presque Isle: 1.56"



Behind the storms, Tuesday was a windy day. Tuesday's top wind gusts:

- Dunkirk, NY Lighthouse: 51 mph

- Conneaut, OH: 51 mph

- Erie: 46 mph

- Dunkirk, NY Airport: 46 mph

- East Randolph, NY: 46 mph

- Geneva-on-the-Lake, OH: 46 mph



Looking ahead...

Under a cloudy sky, it will remain breezy overnight. Some additional rain showers will develop late at night as disturbance approaches from the northwest. Lows will fall to 42 degrees in Erie. Wednesday will begin with a few brief leftover showers, but clouds will decrease and the afternoon will be brighter. Despite a partly sunny sky, temperatures will only struggle to 52 degrees.



Small Craft Advisories are in effect on Lake Erie. - Geoff Cornish