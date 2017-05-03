Big Rigs Collide on Interstate 90 - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Big Rigs Collide on Interstate 90

Posted: Updated:

A crash involving a couple of semi trucks tied up traffic early Wednesday morning on Interstate 90.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the Route 89 on-ramp in North East.

Two semi trucks slammed into one another. Some materials one of the trucks was hauling, spilled out onto the road.

State Troopers say it looks like the trucks ran into each other as they were trying to merge onto the highway.

They detoured cars off the interstate while crews cleaned up the mess.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com