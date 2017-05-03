Big Rigs Collide on Interstate 90

A crash involving a couple of semi trucks tied up traffic early Wednesday morning on Interstate 90.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the Route 89 on-ramp in North East.

Two semi trucks slammed into one another. Some materials one of the trucks was hauling, spilled out onto the road.

State Troopers say it looks like the trucks ran into each other as they were trying to merge onto the highway.

They detoured cars off the interstate while crews cleaned up the mess.

There were no reports of any injuries.