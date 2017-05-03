Woman Injured in North East Stabbing

A North East man is facing charges for reportedly stabbing a woman, sending her to the hospital.

It happened around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon on North Mill Street.

North East police are not releasing many details at this point, but Erie News Now confirmed police have charged 40-year old Christopher Humes with a list of charges including aggravated assault.

The female victim went to the hospital with a stab wound to the chest.

According to police, her injuries are non-life threatening.

A judge sent Humes to jail with a bond set at $200,000.