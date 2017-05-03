City Council Holds Public Hearing On Urban Farming

Imagine walking through the city and seeing new gardens pop up in the vacant lots, that's the idea behind city councils urban farming zoning ordinance which is the topic of discussion at today's public hearing.

Now you might be wondering what exactly is an urban farm?

That's the question on many people's minds this morning, and the reason for a public hearing coming up a little bit later today.

We found out some more information from city council member David Brennan.

He describes urban farming basically as a use for vacant lots.

He says this concept has been done in many other city's comparable to Erie in the rust belt.

Brennan adds that the urban farms would provide tax revenue and educational opportunities.

But what about the negatives?

Brennan says upkeep and maintaining the garden are the biggest drawbacks and reasons for questioning, and that's why city council will be hosting a hearing later on this morning.

They want to give people an opportunity to express their views and get their questions answered.



So if you are interested in learning more about urban farming or getting some questions answered, head on down to city hall at 9:30 a.m.

Residents will of course have the chance to weigh in, however the plan has already been recommended by the city's planning commission

City council will of course need to sign off on the changes before they go into effect.

