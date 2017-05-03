Deadly Weekend Shooting Inside Erie Bar Ruled a Homicide

An autopsy is completed today on the Erie man, shot and killed over the weekend.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook says De'Andre Carter, 28, died of a single gunshot wound to the chest, and has ruled his death a homicide.



Carter was shot around 1:20 Sunday morning, inside the View Ultra Lounge at west 4th and Plum.

He died early Wednesday morning at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, where he had had been hospitalized in critical condition since Sunday.

Erie police say some sort of altercation happened in the bar, that sparked the shooting.

According to police, there were dozens of people in the bar at the time.

Some witnesses are cooperating with the police investigation, but Erie Police Chief Don Dacus says they need more witnesses to come forward, "Our investigators have interviewed several people that we're in the bar that night, however it's far from the number that we believe were present at the time of the shooting," said Chief Dacus. "We believe there were several more, upwards of 40 people in the bar at the time, granted everybody has a different perspective, but we're hoping to collect all those perspectives to give us a clearer picture of what precipitated the shooting that night," Dacus continued.

Carter's death marks the fourth homicide in the city of Erie so far this year.