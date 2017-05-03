Riverside Inn Fire has Wedding Couples Scrambling

Can you imagine having the plans for your wedding day fall through at the last minute? That's exactly what happened to one Erie couple.

When the historic riverside inn went up in flames Tuesday morning, so did Thomas Davis and Kristen Prelewicz’s wedding venue. The couple who has been engaged since 2015 was nearing their big day, it was just one month away. They had talked about having it at a bunch of venues but when they saw the riverside, they knew that's where they wanted to be married.

Erie News Now caught up with the couple yesterday and to everyone’s surprise they were not in a panic. They said they don't have time to panic, they needed to take a deep breath and now find a venue.

With a little help from the community, the venues seem to be finding them.

People from different venues were saying, hey have them give us a call we'll help them, we'll work with them, we’ll match their prices. Being only 30 days out, that is a big deal,” Thomas Davis said.