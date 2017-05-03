Portrait of the Late Judge Sambroak Unveiled at Erie County Courthouse

Courtroom "H" at the Erie County Courthouse was filled today, as the county bench and bar association unveiled a portrait and plaque of the late Erie County Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Robert A. Sambroak Jr.

As judges filed in for the ceremony, they left a symbolic empty seat for Judge Sambroak. He died at age 61 in March after a brief illness. Judge Sambroak served only three years on the bench.

Judge Sambroak's widow Barb, his daughter Penny Carlson, his mother, his staff and other family members joined President Judge John Trucilla in unveiling a large portrait to hang in the courtroom and a plaque to mark the Sambroak Memorial conference room where the judges meet.

Speakers including Erie County DA Jack Daneri, Attorney Craig Murphy, President of the Erie County Bar Association and Attorney Tim George a friend of the late judge for 20 years, said the portraits celebrate a life of service to the judicial system and will serve as a reminder of the standards they will all try to meet.

President Judge John Trucilla called it an emotional day, as they have all lost not only a colleague and brother in the law, but a friend. Still, he echoed the sentiments of others, that it was a great day to celebrate Judge Sambroak's life, integrity, example and service to the justice system. "Bob was grounded, he knew where he was, he didn't change when he donned the robe, Bob was who he always was, again an approachable person, a mentor to a lot of the young lawyers, so today was in fact an emotional day, as sad as it is, it was also remarked, it was a great day," Trucilla said.

Judge Sambroak's widow and his daughter, though emotional over the big turnout of members of the bar, agreed to comment on the day. "It was a wonderful tribute to Bob and to his service and how honored he was to serve his community," said Barb Sambroak. His daughter Penny Carlson chimed in, "For me it's amazing, he was always just my dad and this is a testament to how important he was to the entire community...so it's very meaningful to me."

The county bar association announced recently there will be a Judge Bob Sambroak Memorial Award given annually for continuing legal education credits.