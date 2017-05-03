Urban Farming Proposed in Erie; Crops on Vacant Lots

The next boost in the City of Erie's economy could come from an unusual source.. agriculture. Erie City Council today hosted a public hearing on whether to allow small crop farming on vacant lots. It's an idea that would promote the re-use of vacant properties, would provide additional tax revenue, and provide education and job training.

People in residential areas of the city could always grow a garden as long as they had a house on their property. But the city zoning ordinance does not account for any other type of agriculture in areas zoned residential. City council is looking into amending the zoning ordinance to allow for small crop farming on vacant lots. The city would sell vacant properties to people who want to farm the land. The farming would bring in tax dollars and provide jobs. The idea has been successful in cities such as Chicago, Cleveland, and Detroit.



Jonathan D'Silva is one of about ten people who urged council today to approve the zoning change. He and his business partner are spearheading a project to create a farmer's market at the PACA Building on State Street, where the produce could be sold.

"They've got a lot of these properties that aren't doing anything, and the city owns them," he said. "If the city is allowed then to make these available for people to farm, maybe that's a way we can all win, because we don't want these eyesores to be sitting around doing nothing. Frankly, around the country, and around the world, people are doing this already. But why aren't we doing it?"

Council must still come up with rules relating to fencing, signs, work sheds, parking, and compost use, among others. It is unknown when a vote on the zoning amendments would take place.