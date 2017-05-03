Hot Drill Training Exercise at Erie International Airport

If you drove by the Erie International Airport Wednesday, you likely saw quite a site, an intense fire on an aircraft, sitting on the tarmac.

But, it was all part of a training drill for local fire fighters.

It was a dramatic sight, an aircraft engulfed in flames, and large fires spewing from the ground.

But it was something called a Hot Drill, a very realistic training exercise for firefighters.

It's yearly training, required by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The simulator, resembling a small jet, is set on fire using propane.

Then firefighters train on knocking fires down on the plane itself, the engine, fuel spills on the tarmac, and inside the aircraft, "It gives our folks a chance to come out, sharpen their skills, learn any new tactics for aircraft rescue fire fighting that may have come up," said Airport Fire Chief Chris Karotko. "Fire service changes everyday, especially with aircraft rescue fire fighting, so it gives our guys a chance to come out to work together, sharpen our skills, get some practice in, in case the real thing were to ever happen here at Erie," Karotko continued.

Firefighters from the Erie International Airport Fire Department, along with the West Lake Fire Department, and the Chautauqua and Venango county airport fire departments all took part in Wednesday's drill.

The propane-based simulator is from Kellogg Community College in Michigan. It's designed to be very realistic, helping to train firefighters at airports all across the country, "It provides the actual training at the airport, where they can use their own equipment, bring in mutual aid companies get the experience for if or when a real incident occurs," said Joseph Spagnuolo, Fire Instructor with Kellogg Community College.