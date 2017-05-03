Teen Arrested After Marijuana, Thousands in Cash Seized in Jamestown, NY

19-year old Armando Jenks was is charged with criminal possession of marijuana as part of an ongoing investigation in Jamestown, New York. He was taken into custody this Wednesday after the Jamestown Metro Task Force, Swat Team and others, investigated served a search warrant on Prendergast Avenue.

Inside the home, nearly 14 ounces of marijuana, was found and $6,700 in cash, and drug materials. K-9 units, State Police and other policing agencies helped in the seizure.