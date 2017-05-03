Crystal Meth Seizure Leads to Arrest of Three After Small Childr - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Crystal Meth Seizure Leads to Arrest of Three After Small Children Found In the Home

Posted: Updated:

Three people are charged in Western New York for possession of crystal meth. Police say 27 year old James Blue, 31 year old Lakeia Boyd, and 23 year old Sheldon Harper were inside a home on West 6th Street in Jamestown. Police gained access to the apartment, where crystal meth and drug paraphernalia were seized. Boyd's two small children, ages three and ten, were also found living in the home. She also faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

