Concussions are an injury seen in every sport and come with a variety of symptoms, such as dizziness, headaches, sensitivity to light and sound. But they're a type of injury that is different for everyone, with no set time for recovery.

"I've seen athletes return in seven days, I"ve seen athletes not return, and I have seen people suffer from concussions and have symptoms four years later," said Trisha DiMatteo, the Athletic Trainer for Mercyhurst University's women's hockey team.

For Mercyhurst hockey athletes, it's when symptoms are 100 percent gone and they pass a 5-day recovery period, that they can return to the game.

"You can't rush them. You really have to trust the athlete to tell the truth, so the doctor's can monitor their progress. They are tricky, they can be anywhere from a few days to some athletes, unfortunately, can never play again," said Mike Sisti, Head Coach for the women's team.

Some athletes may not return the same, whether that be athletically or psychologically.

"Some occasionally are attentive, especially if it might be their second concussion. But usually if everything's done proper and once they come back, once they're feeling 100 %, they should be able to jump in and there should be no difference," explained Sisti.

Whether it's an athlete's first concussion or even fourth concussion, there isn't a set number on how many concussions are too many.

"We can't see the concussion. We can't see what's going on in your brain. We can't see how you're reacting to it. When it becomes too much, is when it's affecting the athlete as an individual," said DiMatteo.

However, there are recommendations on when an athlete should consider saying enough is enough. New research is being conducted each day, helping to raise awareness about the injury.

If you believe you may have a concussion, they recommend to get it checked out.