30th Woman of the Year Awarded

It was a night for the ladies, as people gathered for the 30th Annual Woman of the Year Award.

Held by the Women's Roundtable at the Bayfront Sheraton, around 80 guests came out to hear the winner.

15 women were nominated and tonight, the five finalists were honored. The women were nominated by family, friends, and peers earlier in the year.

The mission of the Women's Roundtable is to connect women together, to empower women and to support them.

"When they were nominated, they were nominate based on those three criteria. What do they do to empower other women? What do they do to recognize other women? and How do they connect with other women in the community," explained Lucia Conti, Communication Director for Women's Roundtable.

Pam Parker, Editor of Lake Erie Lifestyle, Her Times and House to Home was chosen as their 30th Woman of the Year. Parker is also a volunteer and supporter of Athena Erie.