Walmart Rolls Out Online Grocery Program

If you've ever wished there was a way for your groceries to just magically appear in your kitchen, we're one step closer to making that dream a reality.

It's called online grocery pickup and you may have heard of the concept at other area retailers like Giant Eagle.

But now Walmart is getting in on the action.



So here's how it works, similar to the concept at Giant Eagle, you go online to Walmart's website or download their free iPhone and Android app.

Select your nearest Walmart store and reserve a time to pick up your order.

Then shop away. Select from over 30,000 items ranging from meat dairy and produce and much more.

Once your order is complete, hit the check out button and voila.

You pull up to the pick up area and you don't even need to get out of your car.

The best part? it's all free of charge.

One of the interesting things about Walmart's service is that the whole store is up for grabs when it comes to participating in the online grocery pick up program.

Andrew says the only items they cannot deliver to your car are the sized merchandise and apparel like clothing. Anything else is fair game.

Visit Walmart's website to get started.