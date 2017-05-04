Slippery Rock Woman Killed in Interstate 79 Crash in Mercer Coun - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Slippery Rock Woman Killed in Interstate 79 Crash in Mercer County

A woman is dead after a crash along Interstate 79 in Mercer County just after midnight Thursday.

It happened around 12:04 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Route 62 in Jackson Township.

State Police say Kelly Tincher, 48, was driving a Mercury Mariner in the left lane when the vehicle was hit from behind by a Chevrolet Trax driven by Joshua Latona, of Dunkrik, New York.

Investigators say the crash caused both vehicles to spin out. The Mariner came to a rest in the medium, and the Trax ended up on the west berm.

Ambulances took both Tincher and Latona to Grove City Medical Center.

Tincher suffered fatal injuries. The coroner pronounced her dead around 12:56 a.m.

Latona suffered serious injuries. He was transferred to the UPMC Pittsburgh Trauma Unit.

Pennsylvania State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction specialists are investigating the crash.

