Fire Marshal Provides Update on Riverside Inn Fire

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit has not determined a final cause for the fire that destroyed the historic Riverside Inn Tuesday.

The fire is currently classified as undetermined as the investigation continues, according to a news release.

At this point, it appears to be an accidental fire which originated in the main kitchen area, investigators said.

The fire then spread through the interior of the building, which is considered a total loss, according to State Police.

Fire Marshal investigators started their investigation around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the request of Cambridge Springs Police Chief Dorian Adamik.

They interviewed workers and residents Tuesday and Wednesday for information. They also examined the interior of the scene both days with help from the Cambridge Springs Fire Department. The State Police Aviation Unit also provided overhead photography of the scene.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday and quickly engulfing the 130-year-old wooden structure.

12 guests and three staff members were inside the inn at the time of the fire. They all got out safe.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries while fighting the flames. He was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters remained at the scene Wednesday to make sure hotspots did not reignite

The Riverside Inn first opened for business in July 1888. It has been on the national registry of historic places since 1978.

Managers tell Erie News Now they had more than 1,200 reservations for Mother's Day this year.