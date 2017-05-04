Jamestown, NY Man Pleads Guilty to the Stabbing Death of Two People in 2015

A man from Western New York man is set for sentencing this summer after pleading guilty today to two counts of manslaughter for the brutal slaying of a man and woman in 2015. Allen Witruke entered the plea in Chautauqua County, this Thursday. Police say in December of 2015 they went to serve a search warrant at Witruke's home in Jamestown, New York. When they got there, they discovered the bodies of Catherine Witruke, who he had stabbed to death, and Eric Washburn, who he had beaten and stabbed.

Witruke had fled to Olean, New York, where he was later located by police. He will be sentenced on the manslaughter charges August 22 in Chautauqua County. ##