Jamestown, NY Man Pleads Guilty to the Stabbing Death of Two Peo - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Jamestown, NY Man Pleads Guilty to the Stabbing Death of Two People in 2015

Posted: Updated:

A man from Western New York man is set for sentencing this summer after pleading guilty today to two counts of manslaughter for the brutal slaying of a man and woman in 2015. Allen Witruke entered the plea in Chautauqua County, this Thursday. Police say in December of 2015 they went to serve a search warrant at Witruke's home in Jamestown, New York. When they got there, they discovered the bodies of Catherine Witruke, who he had stabbed to death, and Eric Washburn, who he had beaten and stabbed. 

Witruke had fled to Olean, New York, where he was later located by police. He will be sentenced on the manslaughter charges August 22 in Chautauqua County. ##

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com