Ford Dealers Donate Car and Equipment to Central Tech

Local Ford dealers today donated a car, and technology used to diagnose problems and make repairs at Erie's Central Tech High School.

The donation is part of the Ford Future Techs program which started last year. It is designed to help schools like Central Tech, that are training the auto mechanics of the future.

Highly skilled technicians are badly needed.

So Ford dealers consider the program a wise investment to help the industry and the young people.

Mark Winkler of Ford Future Techs said, "One of the biggest problems we have today is hiring technicians. It is very tough to find them to have a couple of years of skill and knowledge behind them. Working on cars while they are still in school puts them way ahead of the competition in getting a job."

The value of the 2014 Ford Fusion along with computerized equipment, is about $25,000.