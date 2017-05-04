PNC Survey: Business Owners Optimistic About Economy - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

PNC Survey: Business Owners Optimistic About Economy

A new survey by PNC  indicates business owners around the country and here in Pennsylvania see the economy improving.

The survey shows more optimism by small and medium size business owners than at any time since the survey began.

The results here in Pennsylvania mirror the national results.

Business owners predict an increase in sales and profitability in the next year.

Many are also now considering spending money to modernize equipment and facilities because they see the economy on the upturn.

Matthew Zonno, PNC Senior Vice President and Market Leader said, "I talk with companies everyday. I would like to say it is pent up demand. It is pent up opportunity that is finally being cut loose and the businesses locally were able to act on that."

The survey included several businesses in the Erie area.

