Emaciated Dogs Seized from Erie Home

A horrible case of animal cruelty leads to the seizure of several dogs from a home on Erie's east side.

The owner may face criminal charges.

A tip into Erie police led animal cruelty investigators with the Humane Society to a home in Erie. When they got there, they found several neglected dogs. They gave the owner a chance to get them treated, but when investigators returned days later, they seized the dogs.

Baretto is a young Pit Bull mix. The Humane Society believes she was starved, she's emaciated, and you can see her ribs and her spine protruding from her back.

Shaggy is another Pit Bull mix seized from the home, also malnourished with a bad infection in her eyes.

They're just two of the six dogs that the Humane Society's Cruelty Division seized from a home in the 400 block of east 24th street Wednesday, with a warrant.

The dogs were found by cruelty investigators tied with large, thick collars and heavy tow chains in the back yard of the home, with no food or water.

They're now at the Humane Society, where Chief Investigating Officer, Lisa Stiles, they're being cared for, and nursed back to a healthy weight, "It's sad that people think that this is okay for animals to live this way. So I'm very happy that these guys are out of that situation, and going to receive the vet care and and the love that they deserve," said Stiles.

The owner is facing several summary charges of animal neglect.

He did not relinquish the dogs to the Humane Society, so they have to be held as evidence as the investigation and case moves forward, "Unfortunately, they cannot be placed up for adoption until they are deemed the Humane Society's property, which is the number one thing we ask for when this does go to court, is the possession of the dogs," said Stiles.