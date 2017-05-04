No New Trial for Convicted Killer Darion Eady - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

No New Trial for Convicted Killer Darion Eady

Darion Eady Darion Eady

Erie County Judge Rusty Cunningham late this afternoon denied a new trial request for convicted killer Darion Eady.

He was found guilty of third degree murder in February for the death of 16 year old Elijah Jackson at a party in July 2015.

The defense requested a new trial, claiming there was juror misconduct.

A friend of Eady testified that after the trial, she heard  a juror say she knew the victim's family, something that should have been disclosed during the jury selection process.

But the judge ruled against the Eady saying the evidence presented by the defense was not credible.

Eady will be sentenced next Monday.

