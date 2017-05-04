Pre-K Counts Awareness Day Marks its Eighth Year - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pre-K Counts Awareness Day Marks its Eighth Year

Posted: Updated:

 More than 700 children from public schools, the YMCA, The Barber Center and in other area programs are coming off a chance of being together, in the name of education. Pre-K education, that is. The youth enjoyed a day of exploring the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, Presque Isle, and some art and physical activities. It's for the 8th annual Pre-K Counts Awareness Day. 
 Pre-K Counts is funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and provides half-day and full-day preschool programming to eligible PA families.

Kim Beers, the Vice President of Early Learning Connections and Success By Six says, "Most brain development happens before the age of five, mainly 90 percent and that can impact long term education attainment." 
    

